DHSS today announced 495 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 485 were residents in: Anchorage (184), Fairbanks (65), Wasilla (40), Kenai (25), North Pole (22), Palmer (20), Soldotna (18), Kodiak (17), Utqiaġvik (16), Juneau (9), Eagle River (8), Sitka (6), Fairbanks North Star Borough (5), Nikiski (5), Bethel (4), Chugiak (4), Homer (4), Seward (4), Bethel Census Area (3), Craig (2), Delta Junction (2), Denali Borough (2), Girdwood (2), Haines (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), Willow (2), and one each in Chevak, Ketchikan, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Meadow Lakes, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling, Wrangell, Valdez, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, and one unknown location.
Ten new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Fairbanks: one with purposes under investigation
Unalaska: two with purpose under investigation
Two in the mining industry with location under investigation
Five with both location and purpose under investigaion
Two resident cases were added and one nonresident case was subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 41,905 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,447.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 75.57 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 169.95 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 100.36 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 84.15 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 83.17 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 72.1 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 68.41 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 61.45 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 40.52 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 16.97 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 16.76 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 10.39 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 485 Alaska residents, 290 are male and 195 are female. 42 are under the age of 10; 62 are aged 10-19; 95 are aged 20-29; 98 are aged 30-39; 62 are aged 40-49; 57 are aged 50-59; 42 are aged 60-69; 24 are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 910 hospitalizations and 182 deaths, with seven new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 134 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and eight additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 142 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.7%.
TESTING – A total of 1,184,922 tests have been conducted, with 29,040 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.9%.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines have begun arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov