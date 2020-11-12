DHSS today announced 478 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 477 are residents in: Anchorage (275), Fairbanks (31), Wasilla (24), Bethel Census Area (17), Kenai (16), Eagle River (13), Palmer (13), North Pole (10), Soldotna (10), Bethel (9), Juneau (8), Sterling (6), Utqiaġvik (6), Chugiak (3), Kodiak (3), Seward (3), Sitka (3), Willow (3), Anchor Point (2), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs (2), Chevak (2), Delta Junction (2), Girdwood (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Ketchikan (2), NW Arctic Borough (2) and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Dillingham, Haines, Homer, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Nome Census Area and Nikiski.
One new nonresident case was identified yesterday with location and purpose still under investigation.
Four resident cases were added to and one nonresident case was removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 20,688 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,124.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 60.32 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are now in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 151.21 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 78.76 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 65.96 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 53.55 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 42.7 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 34.04 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 31.04 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 30.16 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 26.16 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 21.01 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 13.97 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 477 Alaska residents, 236 are male, 237 are female and four are unknown. 32 are under the age of 10; 51 are aged 10-19; 118 are aged 20-29; 99 are aged 30-39; 62 are aged 40-49; 65 are aged 50-59; 28 are aged 60-69; 16 are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 520 hospitalizations and 96 deaths, with seven new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,512.
There are currently 107 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 120 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10%.
TESTING – A total of 844,666 tests have been conducted, with 24,027 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.66%.