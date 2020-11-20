DHSS today announced 462 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 459 are residents in: Anchorage (227), Wasilla (35), Fairbanks (23), Bethel Census Area (17), Delta Junction (14), Kenai(13), Eagle River (12), Kodiak (10), Chugiak (10), Bethel (9), Kotzebue (9), Palmer (9), Soldotna (9), Homer (7), North Pole (6), Dillingham Census Area (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (4), Sitka (3), Girdwood (2), Juneau (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Nome Census Area (2), Seward (2), one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Nikiski, Nome, North Slope Borough, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling and Valdez.
Three new nonresident cases were identified yesterday all with locations and purposes under investigation.
One resident case was added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 25,369 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,175.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 75.3 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 148.5 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 108.01 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 91.05 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 55.75 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 45.16 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 44 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 40.74 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 31.89 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 29.03 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 26.88 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 21.65 cases per 100,000
MODELING APP – The modeling application, which provides the Projected Epidemiological Curve, Reproductive Number and Average Daily Rate, is also temporarily unavailable while it’s being revised to take into account the changes to onset date for cases and removal of active and recovered cases.
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 459 Alaska residents, 239 are male, 219 are female and one is unknown. 33 are under the age of 10; 57 are aged 10-19; 71 are aged 20-29; 102 are aged 30-39; 67 are aged 40-49; 68 are aged 50-59; 33 are aged 60-69; 20 are aged 70-79, and eight are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 594 hospitalizations and 100 deaths, with 13 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 118 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 132 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fifteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.3%.
TESTING – A total of 904,712 tests have been conducted, with 22,063 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.76%.