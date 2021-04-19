DAILY COVID-19 SUMMARY – April 19, 2021
Reporting data for 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. April 16-18
OVERVIEW – 449 new cases | 0 deaths | 39 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 40% of Alaskans vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
VACCINATIONS – 47.7% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.
40% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced 449 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 432 were residents in: Anchorage (129), Wasilla (81), Palmer (47), Fairbanks (39), Soldotna (17), Eagle River (15), Juneau (13), North Pole (13), Kenai (10), Chugiak (7), Homer (7), Delta Junction (6), Ketchikan (5), Petersburg (5), Seward (5), Valdez (5), Wrangell (4), Kodiak (3), Sterling (3), Big Lake (2), Denali Borough (2), Nikiski (2), Sitka (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Bethel, Copper River Census Area, Dillingham Census Area, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Seventeen new nonresident cases were identified in:
Two resident cases were subtracted from and two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 63,675 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,695.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,426 resident hospitalizations and 329 resident deaths, with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported over the past three days.
There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. One of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.8%.
TESTING – A total of 2,025,146 tests have been conducted, with 34,155 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.83%.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 21.82 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
449 new COVID cases announced over the weekend
- DHSS Press Release
-
-
- Comments
Tags
This page contains all of The Anchorage Press’ coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Are you an Anchorage resident who’s been affected by the illness? Send us an email: matt.hickman@anchoragepress.com.
Our quality local journalism is available without a subscription. Please consider making a one time or recurring donation.
Municipality of Anchorage Health Department official website or Questions? Alaska 2-1-1 is ready to answer questions about 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or refer callers to additional resources. Dial 2-1-1 or 800-478-2221 in areas without 211 access.
Gateway to all CDC content
Frequently Asked Questions
Information provided by the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Health