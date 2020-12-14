DHSS today announced 427 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 420 were residents in: Anchorage (194), Fairbanks (62), Utqiaġvik (19), Kusilvak Census Area (16), North Pole (15), Bethel (14), Kodiak (10), Palmer (10), Eagle River (9), Wasilla (7), Chugiak (6), Fairbanks North Star Borough (6), Bethel Census Area (5), Delta Junction (4), Kenai (4), Homer (3), Juneau (3), North Slope Borough (3), Soldotna (3), SE Fairbanks Census Area (3), Nome (2), Seward (2), Sitka (2), Tok (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula, Cordova, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Healy, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Kodiak Island Borough, Kotzebue, Mat-Su Borough, Nikiski, Prudhoe Bay, Sterling, Valdez and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: three with purposes under investigation
Soldotna: one with purpose under investigation
Locations under investigation: three with purposes under investigation
Two resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 40,160 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,413.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 85.6 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 168.59 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 124.82 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 113.71 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 88.99 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 81.26 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 69 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 64.43 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 48.13 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 22.33 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 19.21 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 13.98 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 420 Alaska residents, 235 are male and 183 are female and two are unknown. 44 are under the age of 10; 42 are aged 10-19; 107 are aged 20-29; 85 are aged 30-39; 44 are aged 40-49; 40 are aged 50-59; 36 are aged 60-69; 13 are aged 70-79 and nine are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 872 hospitalizations and 175 deaths, with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 133 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and seven additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 140 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twelve of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.2%.
TESTING – A total of 1,147,560 tests have been conducted, with 35,353 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.33%.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines have begun arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov