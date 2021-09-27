COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 27, 2021
Reporting data for 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Sept. 24-26, 2021
OVERVIEW – 4,025 new cases | 21 deaths | 215 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.9% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
VACCINATIONS – 62.9% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.
58.9% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:
CASES – DHSS today announced 18 deaths of Alaska residents, three deaths of nonresidents and 4,025 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.
3,878 were residents of: Anchorage (1,248), Wasilla (570), Fairbanks (468), Palmer (272), North Pole (169), Kenai (109), Juneau (107), Kodiak (91), Northwest Arctic Borough (85), Eagle River (76), Soldotna (61), Valdez (44), Chugiak (37), North Slope Borough (37), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (30), Nome Census Area (30), Seward (30), Bethel Census Area (27), Nikiski (26), Utqiaġvik (26), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (24), Dillingham (20), Homer (20), Ketchikan (20), Big Lake (17), Copper River Census Area (16), Sutton-Alpine (16), Bethel (14), Kotzebue (14), Delta Junction (12), Mat-Su Borough (12), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (12), Kusilvak Census Area(10), Sitka (10), Nome (9), Willow (9), Dillingham Census Area (8), Salcha (8), Unalaska (8), Houston (7), Sterling (7), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Anchor Point (5), Chugach Census Area (5), Haines (5), Douglas (4), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Cordova (3), Craig (3), Denali Borough (3), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3), Healy (3), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Skagway (2), and one each in Ester, Girdwood, Metlakatla, Susitna North and Tok.
147 new nonresident cases were identified in:
Fifteen resident cases were subtracted from, and three nonresident cases were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 106,976 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,716.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,342 resident hospitalizations and 532 deaths. Over the past three days, there were seven new resident hospitalizations, 18 Alaska resident deaths and three nonresident deaths reported.
18 Alaska resident deaths:
Three nonresident deaths were also identified:
Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.
NOTE: Today’s data summary includes another large batch of COVID-related deaths. Most of the deaths were identified through death certificate review from July-September, with a few recent fatalities in September. Please know that our data team and Health Analytics and Vital Records Section (HAVRS) are diligently examining death certificate reviews to identify COVID-related deaths as we come back up to speed following the cyberattack. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx
There are currently 215 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 221 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.3%.
TESTING – A total of 3,027,383 tests have been conducted, with 52,932 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.18%.
ALERT LEVELS - The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 1,223.1. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 0 areas area at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 2 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).
Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/
Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.
There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.
