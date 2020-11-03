DHSS today announced 382 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 380 are residents in: Anchorage (176), Wasilla (32), Fairbanks (22), Juneau (19), Chevak (18), Bethel Census Area (14), North Pole (13), Bethel (11), Kotzebue (11), Palmer (10), Soldotna (8), Eagle River (7), Utqiaġvik (6), Kenai (5), Chugiak (3), Homer (3), Seward (3), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2), one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Big Lake, Dillingham Census Area, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Fritz Creek, Girdwood, Healy, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Nome Census Area, NW Arctic Borough, Sitka, Sutton-Alpine, and one location under investigation.
Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Fairbanks: one in mining
One case with location and purpose under investigation
Eight resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 16,360 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,088.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 47.4 cases per 100,000.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 129.77 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 57.39 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 48.32 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 45.16 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 36.97 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 34.56 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 32.38 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 24.68 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 16.81 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 7.68 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 5.02 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 380 Alaska residents, 189 are male, 190 are female and one is unknown. 29 are under the age of 10; 38 are aged 10-19; 85 are aged 20-29; 75 are aged 30-39; 48 are aged 40-49; 47 are aged 50-59; 33 are aged 60-69; 18 are aged 70-79 and seven are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 450 hospitalizations and 84 deaths, with six new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,465.
There are currently 80 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 17 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 97 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.78%.
TESTING – A total of 624,755 tests have been conducted, with 23,860 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.58%.
FAIRBANKS PIONEER HOME UPDATE – Since the last update on Oct. 27, no residents and four staff have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases at the Fairbanks Pioneer home since Sept. 21 to 36 residents and 30 staff. As of today, one resident and four staff members are active cases. Another resident has died, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Our thoughts are with the loved ones and family of the resident who died. No residents are currently hospitalized.
Testing of both residents and staff is being conducted every 3-4 days and will continue until 14 days have passed without any additional cases being identified.
MODELING APP – The modeling application is intermittently down and may experience periodic disruptions this week as the data team troubleshoots and resolves the problem. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
TEXT NOTIFICATIONS – DHSS is upgrading its subscription to GovDelivery. During this transition, there may be a disruption in service for text notifications. These notifications will continue to be received by email and can be accessed online.