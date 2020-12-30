DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 374 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 368 were residents in: Anchorage (113), Wasilla (69), Eagle River (29), Fairbanks (23), Palmer (25), Bethel Census Area (19), Bethel (14), Kodiak (12), Utqiaġvik (8), Cordova (5), Juneau(5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Chugach (5), Chugiak (4), North Pole (4), Soldotna (4), Chevak (3), Ketchikan (3), North Slope Borough (3), Big Lake (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Unalaska (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (2), and one each in Kenai, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Nikiski, Nome, Nome Census Area, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Tok, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Anchorage: two with purposes under investigation
Soldotna: one with purpose under investigation
Locations under investigation: three with purposes under investigation
Seventeen resident cases and six nonresident case were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 44,966 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,517.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 37.89 cases per 100,000.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 70.58 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 46.77 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 43.75 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 42.64 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 32.55 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32.4 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 29.94 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 22.54 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 13.85 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (> 4.8 – 10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 9.78 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 7.17 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 368 Alaska residents, 177 are male, 186 are female and five are unknown. 27 are under the age of 10; 45 are aged 10-19; 83 are aged 20-29; 67 are aged 30-39; 51 are aged 40-49; 51 are aged 50-59; 32 are aged 60-69; seven are aged 70-79 and five are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 997 hospitalizations and 202 deaths, with 13 new hospitalizations and two new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
Both deaths were recent:
A female Kodiak resident in her 70s
A male Soldotna resident in his 70s
There are currently 71 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 75 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.3%.
TESTING – A total of 1,267,092 tests have been conducted, with 19,697 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.82%.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov