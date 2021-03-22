DHSS today announced 357 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 349 were residents in: Anchorage (132), Wasilla (68), Fairbanks (26), Bethel Census Area (25), Palmer (18), Eagle River (15), Delta Junction (10), Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula (8), Chugiak (7), Valdez (6), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (4), North Pole (4), Soldotna (3), Kodiak (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Nikiski (2), Nome (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Big Lake, Cordova, Girdwood, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Nome Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and Unalaska.
Eight new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Anchorage: one in ‘other industry’ and six with purposes under investigation
- Prudhoe Bay: one in North Slope oil industry
One resident case was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 58,993 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,521.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 17.11 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.61 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 36.58 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 34.12 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 16.34 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 11.47 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 5.95 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5.82 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 5.61 cases per 100,000
- Northwest Region: 5.27 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Juneau City and Borough: 4.05 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 3.97 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,318 resident hospitalizations and 306 resident deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported over the past three days.
There are currently 40 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.2%.
TESTING – A total of 1,843,027 tests have been conducted, with 32,585 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.43%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 219,049 people who have received at least one dose and 148,634 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 369,447 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov