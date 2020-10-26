DHSS today announced 348 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 347 are residents in: Anchorage (143), Wasilla (59), Fairbanks (22), Palmer (19), Kenai (13), North Pole (13), Soldotna (13), Eagle River (10), Fairbanks North Star Borough (10), Chevak (9), Juneau (8), Sterling (5), Homer (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Chugiak (2), Delta Junction (2), Dillingham Census Area (2) and one each on Anchor Point, Big Lake, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Petersburg, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward, Utqiaġvik, Valdez and Willow.
One new nonresident case was identified yesterday in Anchorage with the purpose under investigation.
One resident case was added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 13,360 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,053.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 33.27 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 100.45 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 40.43 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 36.19 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 29.94 per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 25.77 per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 25.7 per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 23.45 per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 21.63 per 100,000
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Southwest Region: 9.15 per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 7.68 per 100,000
Low (
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 3.23 per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 347 Alaska residents, 163 are male and 184 are female. 24 are under the age of 10; 44 are aged 10-19; 52 are aged 20-29; 65 are aged 30-39; 61 are aged 40-49; 41 are aged 50-59; 40 are aged 60-69; 10 are aged 70-79 and 10 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 391 hospitalizations and 68 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,302.
There are currently 50 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 0 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 50 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators.
TESTING – A total of 570,844 tests have been conducted, with 17,427 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.85%.