DHSS today announced 337 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 323 were residents in: Anchorage (119), Wasilla (68), Fairbanks (31), Palmer (31), Eagle River (22), North Pole (8), Chugiak (6), Delta Junction (4), Soldotna (4), Copper River Census Area (3), Kotzebue (3), Bethel (2), Homer (2), Juneau (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Unalaska (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Big Lake, Cordova, Ester, Girdwood, Houston, Kusilvak Census Area, Mat-Su Borough, North Slope Borough, Petersburg, Sitka, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Utqiaġvik and Willow.
Fourteen new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Anchorage: seven in North Slope oil industry, three with purposes under investigation, and one in ‘other industry’
- Wasilla: one in North Slope oil industry and one in ‘other industry’
- Prudhoe Bay: one in North Slope oil industry
Seven resident cases were added to and one nonresident case was removed from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 57,216 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,459.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 16.59 cases per 100,000. Many regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.48 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 32.55 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 19.06 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 16.24 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 14.78 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14.7 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 7.59 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.54 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 5.85 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Southwest Region: 4.81 cases per 100,000
- Northwest Region: 3.69 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,258 resident hospitalizations and 301 resident deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported over the past three days.
There are currently 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 32 current COVID-related hospitalizations. One of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.5%.
TESTING – A total of 1,750,767 tests have been conducted, with 35,765 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.04%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 168,577 people who have received at least one dose and 117,861 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 285,682 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov