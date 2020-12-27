DHSS today announced 320 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 308 were residents in: Anchorage (90), Wasilla (44), Fairbanks (41), Palmer (28), Bethel (20), North Pole (11), Bethel Census Area (10), Soldotna (9), Chugiak (8), Eagle River (7), Kodiak (6), Big Lake (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Homer (3), Kenai (3), Delta Junction (2), Juneau (2), Seward (2), Sterling (2), Unalaska (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Chevak, Kenai Peninsula North, Kusilvak Census Area, Meadow Lakes, Nikiski, and Nome.
Twelve new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Seven in Anchorage with purpose under investigation
One in Unalaska with purpose under investigation
Four with both location and purpose under investigation
Eighteen resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. The total number of Alaska resident cases is 44,280 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,501.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 43.84 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 80.63 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 53.89 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 49.76 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 47.24 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 41.66 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 41.36 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39.55 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 25.89 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 14.96 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 13.27 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 5.38 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 308 Alaska residents, 134 are male, 173 are female, and one is unknown. 16 are under the age of 10; 41 are aged 10-19; 65 are aged 20-29; 48 are aged 30-39; 42 are aged 40-49; 43 are aged 50-59; 34 are aged 60-69; 13 are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 972 hospitalizations and 199 deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 67 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 71 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.8%.
TESTING – A total of 1,250,251 tests have been conducted, with 25,339 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.5%.