DHSS today announced 300 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 298 were residents in: Anchorage (92), Fairbanks (47), Wasilla (21), Bethel Census Area (20), Eagle River (20), Palmer (12), Kusilvak Census Area (11), Soldotna (9), Juneau (8), North Pole (7), Utqiaġvik (7), Bethel (5), Chugiak (5), Kenai (5), Kodiak (5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area - Copper River (5), Dillingham Census Area (4), Homer (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Nome (2), Sterling (2) and one each in Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kotzebue, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Unalaska, Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon.
Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in Unalaska with purposes under investigation.
Ten resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 46,262 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,539.
ALERT LEVELS - The daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 37.28 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status. Two regions are at intermediate alert status. Widespread community transmission is occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- YK-Delta Region: 107.23 cases per 100,000
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 44.16 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 42.02 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 41.41 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32.03 cases per 100,000
- Northwest Region: 25.26 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24.11 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 22.54 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 14.29 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 6.64 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 6.45 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 298 Alaska residents, 159 are male and 139 are female. 24 are under the age of 10; 41 are aged 10-19; 65 are aged 20-29; 53 are aged 30-39; 36 are aged 40-49; 39 are aged 50-59; 23 are aged 60-69; nine are aged 70-79 and eight are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,010 hospitalizations and 214 deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 63 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 69 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.9%.
TESTING – A total of 1,290,349 tests have been conducted, with 29,603 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.22%.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: To date, there have been 13,722 dose #1 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov