DHSS today announced three new Alaska resident deaths and 284 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 277 were residents in: Anchorage (125), Kodiak (24), Wasilla (24), Fairbanks (17), Utqiaġvik (10), Juneau (9), Kusilvak Census Area (9), North Pole (9), Palmer (8), Sitka (5), Chugiak (4), Kenai (4), Bethel (2), Bethel Census Area (2), Big Lake (2), Delta Junction (2), Eagle River (2), Homer (2), North Slope Borough (2), Valdez- Cordova Census Area (2), and one each in Bristol Bay/ Lake & Peninsula, Dillingham, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Hooper Bay, Ketchikan, Nikiski, Nome Census Area, Seward, Skagway, Soldotna, Sterling, and Tok.
Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: five in seafood industry
Two with both locations and purposes under investigation
One resident case was added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 40,438 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,420.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 82.8 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 164.79 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 117.17 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 113.88 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 87.69 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 75.51 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 68.22 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 65.47 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 46.91 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 23.67 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 19.21 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 13.98 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 277 Alaska residents, 166 are male and 105 are female and six are unknown. 19 are under the age of 10; 22 are aged 10-19; 50 are aged 20-29; 70 are aged 30-39; 32 are aged 40-49; 37 are aged 50-59; 29 are aged 60-69; 15 are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 891 hospitalizations and 178 deaths, with nineteen new hospitalizations three new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Three deaths were recent:
A male Anchorage resident in his 70s
A male Anchorage resident in his 80s
A male Anchorage resident in his 90s
There are currently 133 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and seven additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 140 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.6%.
TESTING – A total of 1,157,867 tests have been conducted, with 32,424 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.61%.
ALASKA PIONEER HOMES UPDATE
Anchorage Pioneer Home
Since the last update on Dec. 8, two residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Anchorage Pioneer Home. There are 14 active resident cases and three staff cases. Four residents received monoclonal antibody infusions at the home through an arrangement with the outpatient infusion center at the Alaska Airlines Center.
This brings the total number of cases at the home since Nov. 3 to 30 residents and 16 staff associated with this outbreak. There are two current hospitalizations and no additional deaths; the total number of deaths remains at one.
All Pioneer Homes
Arrangements are being made to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and residents at all six of the Pioneer Homes. Vaccines will be given over the next several weeks, as supplies allow, to residents and staff who have provided the required informed consent.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines have begun arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov