DHSS today announced 296 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 291 are residents in: Anchorage (136), Bethel (34), Fairbanks (20), Wasilla (17), Eagle River (14), Palmer (12), Chugiak (7), Utqiaġvik (7), Soldotna (6), Ketchikan (5), Chevak (4), Bethel Census Area (3), Kenai (3), North Pole (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (3), Juneau (2), Sterling (2) and one each in Big Lake, Delta Junction, Douglas, Homer, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kodiak, Nome, Nome Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Unalaska, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Five new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Prudhoe Bay: one in the North Slope oil industry
Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation
Location under investigation: one visitor
Two cases with location and purpose under investigation
Seventeen resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 17,072 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,102.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 49.7 cases per 100,000.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 112.66 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 60.04 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 53.42 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 48.71 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39.18 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 35.93 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 34.84 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 24.98 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 17.8 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 9.08 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 7.53 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 291 Alaska residents, 140 are male and 151 are female. 17 are under the age of 10; 32 are aged 10-19; 68 are aged 20-29; 42 are aged 30-39; 46 are aged 40-49; 37 are aged 50-59; 27 are aged 60-69; 16 are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 465 hospitalizations and 84 deaths, with ten new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,476.
There are currently 94 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 15 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 109 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.1%.
TESTING – A total of 781,826 tests have been conducted, with 29,173 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.15%.