COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 10, 2021
Reporting data for 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Aug. 9
Changes to the alert level system used to inform communities about what COVID-19 looks like in their area are now live. These changes to Alaska’s alert system will better align with CDC’s levels of transmission, make it more sensitive to recent changes in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, and provide more locally relevant information. More detailed information about the changes can be found at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx
OVERVIEW – 258 new cases | 1 death | 115 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 52.9% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
52.9% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:
- Juneau Region: 74.8%
- YK-Delta Region: 70.5%
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 69.1%
- Southwest Region: 63.5%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 62.2%
- Northwest Region: 57.6%
- Anchorage Region: 54.8%
- Other Interior Region: 53.9%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46.7%
- Kenai Peninsula Region: 44.9%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 37.1%
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced one new Alaska resident death and 258 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 237 were residents in: Anchorage (71), Fairbanks (17), Kenai (16), Wasilla (15), Soldotna (11), Sitka (10), Eagle River (9), Juneau (9), Ketchikan (7), Haines (6), Palmer (6), Valdez (6), Utqiaġvik (5), Kodiak (4), North Pole (4), Metlakatla (3), North Slope Borough (3), Tok (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Bethel (2), Chugiak (2), Craig (2), Girdwood (2), Homer (2), Nikiski (2), Nome (2), Seward (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bethel Census Area, Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula, Copper River Census Area, Cordova, Delta Junction, Douglas, Healy, Hooper Bay, and Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area.
21 nonresident cases were identified in:
- Petersburg: 5 with purposes under investigation
- Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation
- Anchorage: 1 in tourism, 2 with purposes under investigation
- Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation
- Delta Junction: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Dillingham: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Utqiaġvik: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Locations under investigation: 3 with purposes under investigation
Two resident cases were added to to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 75,295 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,406.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,762 resident hospitalizations and 392 resident deaths, with thirteen new hospitalizations and one recent Alaska resident death reported. The individual who died was a male Tok resident in his 70s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
There are currently 115 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 117 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.4%.
TESTING – A total of 2,562,326 tests have been conducted, with 28,785 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.97%.
ALERT LEVELS - The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 280.0. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (red: >100 ), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (orange: 50-99.99 ), 2 areas are at the moderate alert level (yellow: >10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (blue: 0-9.99).