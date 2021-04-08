OVERVIEW – 227 new cases | 0 deaths | 35 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 33.3% of Alaskans vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
33.3% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 57.9%
- YK-Delta Region: 53.9%
- Northwest Region: 45.6%
- Juneau City and Borough: 43.7%
- Southwest Region: 36.6%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 36.2%
- Other Interior Region: 34.6%
- Anchorage Municipality: 34.6%
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 28.4%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 25.9%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 21.6%
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced 227 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 222 were residents in: Anchorage (69), Wasilla (41), Fairbanks (19), North Pole (16), Palmer (16), Eagle River (10), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (6), Kusilvak Census Area (5), Valdez (5), Bethel Census Area (4), Juneau (4), Kenai (4), Soldotna (4), Kodiak (3), Chugiak (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Sitka (2), Sterling (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Douglas, Houston, Nikiski, Nome and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
Five new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Juneau: one with purpose under investigation
- Valdez: one with purpose under investigation
- Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation
- Locations under investigation: two with purposes under investigation
One resident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 61,918 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,613.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,383 resident hospitalizations and 309 resident deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 35 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.5%.
TESTING – A total of 1,958,083 tests have been conducted, with 30,818 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.18%.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 23.21 cases per 100,000. Six regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 50.46 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 31.05 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 24.25 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 22.02 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17.13 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 13.82 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Juneau City and Borough: 7.42 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 7.35 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 5.88 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 4.7 cases per 100,000
- Northwest Region: 3.16 cases per 100,000