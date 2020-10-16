DHSS today announced one death and 220 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 218 are residents in: Anchorage (99), Fairbanks (17), Utqiaġvik (13), Wasilla (13), North Pole (10), Bethel Census Area (9), Eagle River (8), Juneau (8), Bethel (7), Kodiak (5), Kotzebue (4), Palmer (4), Chugiak (2), Cordova (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Healy (2) and one each in Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Dillingham, Homer, Kenai, Skagway, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Valdez, Yakutat Borough/Hoonah-Angoon Census Area and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Two new nonresident cases were identified in:
Utqiaġvik: one in ‘other industry’
Location under investigation: one with a purpose still under investigation
Eight resident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 10,549 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,027.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000 population, is high at 23.03 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Northwest Region: 35.93 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 34.49 per 100,000 population
Anchorage Municipality: 31.33 cases per 100,000 population
YK-Delta Region: 30.13 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 13.71 per 100,000 population
Juneau City and Borough: 10.94 per 100,000 population
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 10 per 100,000 population
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9.55 per 100,000 population
Southwest Region: 7.17 per 100,000 population
Low (
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 3.23 per 100,000 population
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 2.1 per 100,000 population
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 218 Alaska residents, 108 are male, 109 are female and one is unknown. Ten are under the age of 10; 20 are aged 10-19; 45 are aged 20-29; 42 are aged 30-39; 42 are aged 40-49; 28 are aged 50-59; 20 are aged 60-69; eight are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 354 hospitalizations and 66 deaths, with one new recent death reported. The individual who died was a male Fairbanks resident in his 80s. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, loved ones and community.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 5,605.
There are currently 51 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 8 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 59 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators.
TESTING – A total of 522,664 tests have been conducted, with 10,754 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.16%.