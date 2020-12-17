DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 366 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 360 were residents in: Anchorage (152), Wasilla (54), Fairbanks (24), Bethel(22), Eagle River (18), Utqiaġvik (14), Soldotna (9), Kodiak (8), North Pole (8), Palmer (8), Chugiak (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7), Kenai (5), Homer (2), Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Nome (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Nikiski, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Sutton-Alpine, Unalaska and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Wasilla: two with purposes under investigation
Unalaska: one with purpose under investigation
Locations under investigation: one in tourism, one in mining, one with purpose under investigation
Seventeen resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 41,418 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,438.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 78.07 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 172.39 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 105.3 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 96.7 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 84.71 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 68.08 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 67.8 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 63.53 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 44.78 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 21.66 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 15.02 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 10.03 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 360 Alaska residents, 214 are male and 146 are female. 20 are under the age of 10; 31 are aged 10-19; 79 are aged 20-29; 84 are aged 30-39; 54 are aged 40-49; 41 are aged 50-59; 33 are aged 60-69; 13 are aged 70-79 and five are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 903 hospitalizations and 182 deaths, with no new hospitalizations and two new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Both deaths were recent:
A female Anchorage resident in her 70s
A male Anchorage resident in his 60s
There are currently 131 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 140 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fourteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.5%.
TESTING – A total of 1,175,723 tests have been conducted, with 28,873 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.05%.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines have begun arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov