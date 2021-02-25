DHSS today announced 190 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 149 were residents in: Wasilla (32), Anchorage (31), Fairbanks (23), Cordova (11), Palmer (10), Petersburg (10), Ketchikan (7), North Pole (4), Sutton-Alpine (4), Girdwood (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Chugiak (2), Eagle River (2), and one each in Delta Junction, Dillingham, Ester, Juneau, Nome, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Soldotna and Unalaska.
41 new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
- Unalaska: 33 in seafood industry, one with purpose under investigation
- Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
- Fairbanks: one in ‘other industry’
- Juneau: one in mining industry
- Mat-Su Borough: one visitor
- Location under investigation: one in seafood industry, one in mining industry, one in ‘other industry’
One resident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 55,886 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,293.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 16.1 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 35.68 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 23.67 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 18.43 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 18.18 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 16.1 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 15.37 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14.12 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 12.95 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Juneau City and Borough: 7.64 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5.09 cases per 100,000
- Northwest Region: 5 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,233 hospitalizations and 287 deaths, with 11 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 45 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.1%.
TESTING – A total of 1,671,043 tests have been conducted, with 29,798 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.14%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 149,992 dose #1 and 95,257 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 244,493 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov.