DHSS today announced 186 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 183 were residents in: Anchorage (62), Fairbanks (27), Bethel (13), Wasilla (11), Bethel Census Area (9), North Slope Borough (9), Northwest Arctic Borough (8), Palmer (6), Kenai (3), Kodiak (3), North Pole (3), Eagle River (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Juneau (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Nome (2), Sitka (2), Soldotna (2), Unalaska (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Big Lake, Chugiak, Denali Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Sterling, Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and a location under investigation.
Three new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation
Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation
Ten resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 48,797 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,597.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 40.31 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 156.1 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 50.77 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 47.31 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.19 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 39.36 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 37.33 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 27.42 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19.7 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 10.03 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 8.38 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 7.59 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 183 Alaska residents, 105 are male, 77 are female and one is unknown. 15 are under the age of 10; 31 are aged 10-19; 47 are aged 20-29; 23 are aged 30-39; 21 are aged 40-49; 23 are aged 50-59; 17 are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,083 hospitalizations and 223 deaths, with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 72 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and seven additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 79 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.1%.
TESTING – A total of 1,357,708 tests have been conducted, with 35,439 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.55%.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 29,029 dose #1 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov