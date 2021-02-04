DHSS today announced 184 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 158 were residents in: Anchorage (31), Bethel Census Area (28), Wasilla (18), Kusilvak Census Area (17), Fairbanks (16), Palmer (14), Bethel (9), North Pole (4), Juneau (3), Chugiak (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Eagle River (2), Ketchikan (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (2) and one each in Dillingham, Douglas, Kenai, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, Petersburg, Sitka and Unalaska.
Twenty-six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Aleutians East Borough: 23 in seafood industry
Unalaska: two with purposes under investigation
Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation
One nonresident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 53,114 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,891.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 20.31 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and no regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 115.38 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 24.22 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 23.42 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 20.72 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 18.11 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15.49 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 15.36 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 12.06 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 5.73 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5.63 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 5.59 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 158 Alaska residents, 86 are male and 72 are female. 13 are under the age of 10; 27 are aged 10-19; 39 are aged 20-29; 27 are aged 30-39; 21 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; 11 are aged 60-69; 5 is aged 70-79 and two is aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,183 hospitalizations and 277 deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.3%.
TESTING – A total of 1,529,566 tests have been conducted, with 31,189 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.51%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 99,814 dose #1 and 34,192 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 134,006 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov