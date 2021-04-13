OVERVIEW – 156 new cases | 0 deaths | 45 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 36% of Alaskans vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
36% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 59.4%
- YK-Delta Region: 55.4%
- Juneau City and Borough: 48.1%
- Northwest Region: 47%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 39.4%
- Other Interior Region: 39.2%
- Southwest Region: 38.9%
- Anchorage Municipality: 37.7%
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 31.8%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 28.2%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 23.2%
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced 156 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 135 were residents in: Anchorage (48), Wasilla (33), Palmer (18), Fairbanks (9), Kenai (4), Eagle River (3), North Pole (3), Ketchikan (2), Soldotna (2), Wrangell (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula, Copper River Census Area, Dillingham Census Area, Healy, Houston, Juneau, Sitka, Tok, and Unalaska.
21 new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Unalaska: 20 with purpose seafood
- Homer: one with purpose under investigation
One resident case was added and one nonresident case was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 62,681 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,655.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,404 resident hospitalizations and 310 resident deaths, with fifteen new hospitalization and no new deaths reported.
There are currently 45 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 54 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.9%.
TESTING – A total of 1,986,846 tests have been conducted, with 30,890 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.1%.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 22.55 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 46.73 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 26.44 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 23.38 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 19.81 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17.06 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15.63 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 10.96 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 8.75 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 8.32 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 6.5 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Northwest Region: 3.16 cases per 100,000