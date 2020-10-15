DHSS today announced one death and 155 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 153 are residents in: Anchorage (71), Bethel Census Area (16), Fairbanks (16), Bethel (10), Wasilla (9), Eagle River (5), North Pole (4), Juneau (3), Chugiak (2), Ketchikan (2), Kotzebue (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Utqiaġvik (2) and one each in Kenai Peninsula North, Kenai Peninsula South, Nikiski, Palmer, Soldotna, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Tok, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Willow.
Two new nonresident cases were identified in locations still under investigation, both with purposes under investigation.
One resident case has been removed from the data dashboard and 13 nonresident Anchorage seafood industry cases have been added through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 10,323 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,025.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000 population, is high at 22.18 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 35.01 per 100,000 population
- Northwest Region: 34.89 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 30.15 cases per 100,000 population
- YK-Delta Region: 26.6 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 11.88 per 100,000 population
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 10.04 per 100,000 population
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
- Juneau City and Borough: 9.6 per 100,000 population
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 9.19 per 100,000 population
- Southwest Region: 5.44 per 100,000 population
Low (<5 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 2.51 per 100,000 population
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 1.75 per 100,000 population
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 153 Alaska residents, 79 are male, 73 are female and one is unknown. Seventeen are under the age of 10; 17 are aged 10-19; 22 are aged 20-29; 36 are aged 30-39; 24 are aged 40-49; 22 are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 348 hospitalizations and 65 deaths, with one new recent death reported. The individual who died was a female Valdez resident in her 80s. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, loved ones and community.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 5,439.
There are currently 50 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 10 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 60 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators.
TESTING – A total of 519,461 tests have been conducted, with 12,355 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.84%.