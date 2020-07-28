DHSS today announced 137 new people with COVID-19 and one death in Alaska. 110 are residents in 19 communities: Anchorage (71), Eagle River (6), Juneau (6), Fairbanks (5), Chugiak (3), Wasilla (3), Kenai (2), Palmer (2), Seward (2) and one each in Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Cordova, Homer, Ketchikan, North Pole, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Soldotna, Utqiaġvik and Yakutat Borough/Hoonah-Angoon Census Area combined.
27 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Municipality of Anchorage: 3 with a purpose under investigation in Anchorage
Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs: 1 other industry
City and Borough of Juneau: 3 seafood industry in Juneau
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 seafood industry in Seward; 1 with a purpose under investigation in Seward
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2 with purpose under investigation in Wasilla; 1 visitor in Willow; 1 with a purpose under investigation in Big Lake
Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 seafood industry in Valdez
Location under investigation: 1 visitor; 10 with a purpose under investigation
One previously identified resident case has been corrected to a nonresident case; two duplicate resident cases have been removed; and new nonresident seafood industry cases from previous dates are being included on the dashboard today. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,729 and the total number of nonresident cases to 621.
Of the 110 Alaska residents, 55 are male and 55 are female. One is under the age of 10; seven are aged 10-19; 37 are aged 20-29; 23 are aged 30-39; 14 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 120 hospitalizations and 22 deaths with four new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Fairbanks resident in his 40s.
There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional eight patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 836.
A total of 213,875 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.65%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 27 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.