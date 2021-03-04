DHSS today announced 137 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 126 were residents in: Anchorage (35), Wasilla (19), Fairbanks (13), Palmer (12), Eagle River (7), Cordova (4), North Pole (4), Dillingham (3), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3), Petersburg (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Copper River Census Area (2), Chugiak (2), Ketchikan (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Big Lake, Delta Junction, Denali Borough, Homer, Houston, Juneau, Kenai, Kenai Peninsula Borough - North, Nome, Nome Census Area, Salcha, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and Unalaska.
Eleven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
- Unalaska: six in seafood industry
- Anchorage: two in North Slope oil, one with with purpose under investigation
- Delta Junction: one in mining industry
- Location under investigation: one in seafood industry
Fourteen resident cases were added to the dashboard and one nonresident case was subtracted due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 56,745 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,435.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 16.88 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.41 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 34.3 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 24.22 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 19.37 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15.37 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 15.18 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 13.6 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Juneau City and Borough: 9.67 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5.82 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 5.56 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Northwest Region: 3.42 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,250 hospitalizations and 299 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 24 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and eight additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 32 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.5%.
TESTING – A total of 1,724,484 tests have been conducted, with 31,547 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.25%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 160,637 people who have received at least one dose and 108,336 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 268,217 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
