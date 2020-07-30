DHSS today announced 120 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 84 are residents in 16 communities: Anchorage (42), Northwest Arctic Borough (7), Wasilla (7), Fairbanks (6), Palmer (4), Soldotna (4), Juneau (2), Kotzebue (2), Big Lake (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, City of Kenai, Kodiak, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Unalaska, Utqiaġvik and Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon Census Areas.
36 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 in Anchorage with purpose still under investigation
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23 seafood industry in Seward; 1 visitor in Soldotna
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2 in Fairbanks with purpose still under investigation
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1 visitor in Wasilla
City and Borough of Juneau: 3 seafood industry in Juneau; 1 visitor in Juneau
Location still under investigation: 4 with purpose still under investigation
Three duplicate resident cases have been removed from the dashboard which brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,878. The total number of nonresident cases is 681.
Of the 84 Alaska residents, 45 are male, 38 are female and one is unknown at this time. Six are under the age of 10; 11 are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 14 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 11 are aged 50-59; six are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 128 hospitalizations and 23 deaths with three new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 60s who had underlying conditions.
There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional 8 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 45 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 885.
A total of 225,057 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.44%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 29 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.