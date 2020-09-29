DHSS today announced 120 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 118 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (59), Fairbanks (12), Wasilla (11), Palmer (8), Utqiaġvik (7), Eagle River (6), Kotzebue (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Sitka (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Anchor Point, Bristol Bay and Lake Peninsula Boroughs, Chugiak, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Valdez.
Two new nonresident cases were reported in Anchorage with one visitor and one purpose unknown.
Six resident cases have been added and one nonresident case has been subtracted from the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,721 and the total number of nonresident cases to 953. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 118 Alaska residents, 62 are male and 56 are female. Six are under the age of 10; 15 are aged 10-19; 25 are aged 20-29; 21 are aged 30-39; 22 are aged 40-49; 12 are aged 50-59; 13 are aged 60-69; and four are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 288 hospitalizations and 56 deaths, with no new deaths reportedyesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 3,865.
There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 49 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 451,056 tests have been conducted, with 11,160 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.67%.