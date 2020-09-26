DHSS today announced 116 new people identified with COVID-19. No new nonresident cases were reported. 116 Alaska resident cases were reported in 21 communities and in an unknown location: Anchorage (62), Fairbanks (20), Utqiaġvik (5), Eagle River (3), Juneau (3), Bethel (2), Denali Borough (2), Nome Census Area (2), North Pole (2), Palmer (2), Seward (2) and one each in Chugiak, Girdwood, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai, Kodiak, Northwest Arctic Borough, Soldotna, Wasilla, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon and in an unknown location.
Three resident cases have been removed from the data dashboard through data verification processes. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,367 and the total number of nonresident cases to 948. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 116 Alaska residents, 53 are male, 62 are female and one is unknown. Five are under the age of 10; nine are aged 10-19; 33 are aged 20-29; 19 are aged 30-39; 16 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; 12 are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79; and five are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 280 hospitalizations and 52 deaths with no new deaths added yesterday.
Data for patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19 is temporarily unavailable. Please see the September 23 case count summary for an explanation of changes being made to the hospital dashboard. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,965.
A total of 442,869 tests have been conducted, with 10,818 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.43%.