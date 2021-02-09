DHSS today announced one death and 116 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 106 were residents in: Anchorage (32), Bethel Census Area (21), Wasilla (20), Palmer (9), Eagle River (5), Bethel (3), Fairbanks (3), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Sterling (2), and one each in Big Lake, Chugiak, Delta Junction, Homer, Juneau, Kotzebue, Nome Census Area, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, and Unalaska.
Ten new nonresident cases were identified in:
Aleutians East Borough: four in seafood industry
Unalaska: one with purpose under investigation
Anchorage: two with purpose under investigation
North Slope Borough: two in North Slope oil industry
Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation
Nine resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 53,809 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,084.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 18.86 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 93.12 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 29.06 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 27.11 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 23.24 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 15.42 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12.36 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 12.06 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 10.03 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
Northwest Region: 7.03 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.36 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 4.19 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,191 hospitalizations and 278 deaths, with four new hospitalizations and one death reported. The death reported today is a male Wasilla resident in his 60s who died out of state. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
There are currently 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 35 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1.5%.
TESTING – A total of 1,561,249 tests have been conducted, with 31,205 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.52%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 110,626 dose #1 and 45,626 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 156,252 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
ALASKA PIONEER HOME UPDATE – Since the last update on Feb. 2, no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at any of the six Pioneer Homes. All homes continue to conduct regular testing of residents and staff. Fairbanks and Juneau are holding second-dose vaccine clinics this week. Vaccination rates across all the homes range from 83-93% for residents and 35-75% for staff.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov