DHSS today announced one death and 116 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 116 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (56), Fairbanks (28), Nome Census Area (12), North Pole (5), Seward (3), Chugiak (2), Juneau (2), Kotzebue (2), and one each in Bethel, Big Lake, Eagle River, Healy, Northwest Arctic Borough, and Yukon Koyukuk Census Area. No new nonresident cases were identified yesterday.
Ten new resident and three nonresident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 8,878 and the total number of nonresident cases to 983. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 116 Alaska residents, 49 are male and 67 are female. Eleven are under the age of 10; 10 are aged 10-19; 28 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; 17 are aged 40-49; 15 are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69, nine are aged 70-79, and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 310 hospitalizations and 59 deaths, with one new death reportedyesterday. The person who died was a male in his 70s from Anchorage. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and family.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 5,003.
There are currently 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 12 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 46 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators.