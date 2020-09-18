DHSS today announced 112 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 108 are residents in fourteen communities: Anchorage (68), Fairbanks (9), Wasilla (6), Palmer (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Eagle River (3) , North Pole (3), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Bethel, Bethel Census Area, Homer, Soldotna, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Four nonresident cases were reported. All four are under investigation for location and purpose of visit.
During list reconciliation, one older resident case and three non-resident cases were added to the overall case count.
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,658 and the total number of nonresident cases to 929. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 108 Alaska residents, 54 are male and 54 are female. Seven are under the age of 10; nine are aged 10-19; 21 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 20 are aged 40-49; 14 are aged 50-59; eight are aged 60-69, two are aged 70-79, and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 257 hospitalizations and 45 deaths with two new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female Anchorage resident in her 40s. Our thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones.
There are currently 31 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 36 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,213 (Alaska residents).
A total of 418,293 tests have been conducted, with 12,982 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.21%.