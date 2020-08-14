DHSS today announced 107 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 102 are residents in 16 communities: Anchorage (74), Juneau (10), Eagle River (4), Soldotna (2), and one each in Chugiak, Douglas, North Pole, Northwest Arctic Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Ketchikan, Kusilvak Census Area, Palmer, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sitka, Unalaska and Wasilla.
Five new nonresidents were also identified in:
North Slope Borough: 3 oil industry in Prudhoe Bay
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 under investigation in Anchorage
City & Borough of Juneau: 1 under investigation in Juneau
Eight new resident cases and four new nonresident cases from August 11 have also been added bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 4,073 and the total number of nonresident cases to 796.
Of the 102 Alaska residents, 44 are male, 57 are female and one is unknown. Seven are under the age of 10; 15 are aged 10-19; 14 are aged 20-29; 13 are aged 30-39; 21 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; seven are aged 60-69; six are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 168 hospitalizations and 27 deaths with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional five patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,192.
A total of 295,929 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.72%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 13 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.