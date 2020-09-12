DHSS today announced one death and 103 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 101 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (59), Eagle River (3), Fairbanks (17), Juneau (6), Bethel Census Area (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), and one each in Bethel, Chugiak, Dillingham, Ketchikan, Nome, Nome Census Area, Palmer, Utqiaġvik and Wasilla.
Two nonresident cases were reported in:
Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Borough combined: 1 in seafood industry
Location under investigation: 1 in unknown industry
Two resident cases and two nonresident cases were added through data verification procedures and added to the dashboard. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,216 and the total number of nonresident cases to 915. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 101 Alaska residents, 51 are male and 50 are female. Six are under the age of 10; six are aged 10-19; 25 are aged 20-29; 21 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; 15 are aged 50-59; 12 are aged 60-69 and six are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 245 hospitalizations and 44 deaths with no new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was an Anchorage female resident in her 80s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 32 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,168.
A total of 399,629 tests have been conducted, with 7,673 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.73%.