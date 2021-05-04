OVERVIEW – 102 new cases | 0 deaths | 55 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 45.2% of Alaskans vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
45.2% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:
- Juneau Region: 66.1%
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 64.5%
- YK-Delta Region: 61%
- Northwest Region: 50.7%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 48.4%
- Anchorage Region: 47.6%
- Southwest Region: 47.1%
- Other Interior Region: 45.4%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39.6%
- Kenai Peninsula Region: 38.8%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 30.5%
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced 102 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 94 were residents in: Anchorage (18), Fairbanks (18), Wasilla (15), North Pole (7), Palmer (6), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Kenai (3), Ketchikan (3), Nome (3), Juneau (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Big Lake, Delta Junction, Houston, Kusilvak Census Area, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Salcha, Seward, Sitka, Soldotna, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez, Willow, Wrangell, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Eight new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Sitka: three with purpose under investigation
- Unalaska: two in seafood industry
- Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation
- Location under investigation: two with purpose under investigation
Ten resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 65,762 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,756.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,503 resident hospitalizations and 342 resident deaths, with nine new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 55 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and eight additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 63 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eleven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.3%.
TESTING – A total of 2,121,768 tests have been conducted, with 28,880 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.09%.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 19.07 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.14 cases per 100,000
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 26.89 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 20.6 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 14.86 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 14.75 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 12.75 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 11.51 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Northwest Region: 8.16 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 6.97 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 3.85 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 3.74 cases per 100,000