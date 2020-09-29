Over half believe people traveling interstate should be forced to quarantine for 14 days.
Due to the Coronavirus’ easy and rapid infection rate, some states across the US have implemented strict travel regulations in an attempt to protect citizens* by reducing the risk of outbreak. While some hard-hit states – such as New York and New Jersey – currently have state-wide travel limitations in place, more than half have no such restrictions. Do Americans believe interstate travel should be regulated during the pandemic or do they think people should be allowed to travel freely throughout the country?
MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, polled 3,040 people (ages 18+) which revealed that over 1 in 3 (40%) Alaskans think people from high-risk Coronavirus states should be banned from entering theirs. Currently, travelers entering Alaska are required to:
- Submit a travel declaration and self-isolation plan online and arrive with proof of a negative Covid-19 test.
- Follow a plan that their employer has filed with the state if they have come for work.
- Buy a Covid-19 test when they arrive and self-quarantine until results come through.
Broken down across this country, New Hampshirites felt most strongly about this ban with 67% agreeing.
Moreover, the survey found that over half (55%) of people believe all domestic interstate travelers should be forced to quarantine for 14 days. It could also be the reason why almost two-thirds (60%) of people say they will be vacationing locally for the rest of 2020 instead of traveling to further afield. Given that some states have implemented travel restrictions, perhaps staying closer to home is a less complex – and cheaper – option than venturing across state lines.
Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 (18%) respondents are confident that the pandemic will be a boost for local tourism. Due to the economic hit of the pandemic on many local businesses, a large number of people supporting local tourism could be a shift in a positive direction towards regaining financial stability.
Holiday Hiatus: Considering there is an increased risk of infection with large groups of people, it is no surprise thereefore that 40% of people surveyed said they do not believe they will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their extended family this year. Because the pandemic shows no hints of ceasing this year, it is understandable how over a third (38%) of respondents also do not expect to travel over Christmas to see extended family this year.
‘Despite the easing of some lockdown regulations, don’t forget that the virus is still a very real risk; therefore it is important to wear a mask and exercise caution when going out in public,’ says Dr. Lisa Heiden of MyBioSource.com. ‘Due to the fact that no effective vaccine has been approved as yet, take special care if you live with people who are at increased risk for severe illness, such as elderly family members and those with underlying medical conditions.’