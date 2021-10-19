A press release issued this afternoon by the Recall Jamie Allard group states that the group has filed an application with the Anchorage Municipal Clerk to recall Anchorage Assembly Member Jamie Allard for what the group says is Allard’s divisive rhetoric, unethical conduct and ineffective leadership.
In their press release, the group wrote that Allard had weaponized her position to disrupt Assembly business, hindered public discourse and had enabled hate speech which led to the Assembly Member removing dissenting social media comments from her Official Government Facebook page, which she self deleted.
“Eagle River and Chugiak deserve competent and ethical leadership in the Assembly. Jamie Allard will continue to gaslight and promote the disenfranchisement of voters who disagree with her whether conservative, moderate, or liberal,” the group wrote.
In the 2020 election for Anchorage Assembly District 2 Seat C, Allard won a three-way race for the seat with 59.2% of the vote demonstrating widespread support for the often controversial Assembly Member in the District she represents.
A representative for the recall group said they were told by the Clerks Office that the review period for the petition application is 30 days.