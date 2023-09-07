Natural gas platform in Cook Inlet.

Two consultant studies done independently agree with what major utilities in the “railbelt” corridor, the major population centers from Southcentral to Interior Alaska, have been saying, that imports of liquefied natural gas will be needed to offset a looming decline in natural gas production.

Natural gas fuels most space heating and power generation in the region, so projected shortfalls in production from Cook Inlet are a matter of concern.



