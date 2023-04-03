On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason rejected requests from conservative groups to halt work on the Willow project in Alaska’s North Slope.

The Willow Project is currently the largest proposed oil project on U.S. federal land as ConocoPhillips looks to drill within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. ConocoPhillips predicts it could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day, and that would account for 1.5% of total U.S. oil production.



Tags

Load comments