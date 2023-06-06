Pipeline




Alaska North Slope production dipped in May compared with April, mostly in the large Prudhoe Bay field, the largest of the producing field on the slope, according to June 1 production data from the state Department of Revenue. Output was roughly level in other fields. Total North Slope production dropped 5,531 barrels per day on average from April to May. The drop was almost entirely attributed to Prudhoe Bay, which is operated by Hilcorp Energy LLC.

In a related development ConocoPhillips Alaska announced June 1 that funding has been approved for developing the Nuna project from the 3T drillsite in the Kuparuk River field, which is expected to add 20,000 barrels per day in new production in early 2025.



Tags

Load comments