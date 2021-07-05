A group of Anchorage residents who have serious concerns over Anchorage Mayor David Bronson’s proposed plan to relocate the city’s unhoused population to a large mass-shelter facility in East Anchorage are “hitting the streets” according to an email sent to The Blue Alaskan.
The concerned residents have printed flyers and signs to educate the public on Bronson’s radical plan to address Anchorage’s homeless problem. The group plans on hitting the streets in the coming days.
Before Bronson was sworn in, one early flyer made by the group encouraged individuals to email both the Anchorage Assembly and the “Mayor-Elect.”
The group has placed a QR code on their self-made literature, which can be scanned with smartphone cameras — making emailing Anchorage’s elected officials quick and efficient.
Resistance to Bronson’s proposed East Anchorage mass shelter has been strong. Those against the proposed shelter have cited the cost, location, and potential for fires as a basis for their concerns. Others critical of Bronson’s plans have questioned why the new administration is against using already existing structures to house Anchorage’s most vulnerable.
The group mobilizing to oppose Bronson’s mass shelter is calling itself, “Anchorage Against Mass Shelters.”