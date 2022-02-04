In a brazen display of hate, unknown individuals disrupted tonight’s Scenic Foothills Community Council meeting with racist language, pornography, graphic and anti-semitic images and disturbing homophobic content.
During the course of the meeting, one individual used the Zoom screen sharing option to display a hand drawn penis that displayed the words “Fuck Me.” In the upper right hand corner of the same screen sharing session, an individual can be seen burning a rainbow gay pride flag in a hateful homophobic display which then revealed a Nazi swastika.
Another individual shared a graphic image of what appeared to be cartoon pornography, known as Hentai — a genre of Japanese manga and anime characterized by overtly sexualized characters and sexually explicit images.
An individual going by “Jaseh Onfroy,” a name that appears to be associated with the birth name of the deceased rapper XXXTentacion, repeatedly copied and pasted the vile N-word to the chat section of the meeting.
Community Council representatives were clearly disturbed by the images that appeared on their screens and nervously attempted to make light of the hateful situation as it repeatedly played out over the course of several minutes. Eventually, the individual managing the Community Council Zoom session was able to disable the screen sharing option and remove five individuals.
Towards the end of the meeting, Scenic Foothills Community Council Chair Karen Bronga said she was considering filing an FBI report over the incident.
Unknown is why individuals chose to target this specific Community Council, but in attendance were Anchorage school board member Carl Jacobs, East Anchorage Assembly members Forrest Dunbar and Pete Peterson, House Representative Liz Snyder, and others.
It appears that individuals, in addition to harassing bloggers, writers, politicians, the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board, may now have decided to begin targeting Community Councils as well — provided of course that the Zoom Bombing was the work of locals and not out of state individuals.