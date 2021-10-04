More than 60,000 votes have been cast in Press Picks 2021 and with three days left to vote, these are the closest races in each category with the difference between first and second place.
Click HERE to cast your votes!
Best in Restaurants
Best Wings (1)
Best Chef (3)
Best Thai (4)
Best Mexican (7)
Best Brunch (9)
Best in Entertainment
Best Stand-up Comic (Tied)
Best Radio Station (1)
Best Piercing (3)
Best Podcast (5)
Best First Friday Venue (5)
Best in Health Care
Best Plastic Surgeon (Tied)
Best Spin/Zumba/Pilates Instructor (Tied)
Best Urologist/Proctologist (3)
Best Imaging (4)
Best Aesthetician (5)
Best in Cannabis
Best Budtender (5)
Best Head Shop (5)
Best Inventory (7)
Best in Public Services
Best Retail/Gift Shop (Tied)
Best Religious Leader (1)
Best Masseuse (1)
Best Jewelry Store (2)
Best Gun Store (3)
Best in Bars
Best Wine Shop (1)
Best Margarita (2)
Best Place to Play Pool (3)
Best Bloody Mary (4)
Best Martini (4)