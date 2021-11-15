East Anchorage Assembly Member Forrest Dunbar will kick off his re-election campaign with a virtual fundraiser this Wednesday November 17, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Dunbar is defending his Assembly seat from challenger Stephanie Taylor, a longtime Save Anchorage membe rand right-wing radical whose campaign seems to have a lot of outside help.
Since first running in 2016, Forrest has been committed to improving public safety, promoting economic development, and increasing quality of life in East Anchorage. Dunbar’s campaign says that he continues to deliver on those promises and intends to keep working to make East Anchorage the best place to live in Anchorage.
Dunbar is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, prioritizes fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget, is pro-choice, spoke out against the capitol riots and is a proponent of treatment and permanent supportive housing for Anchorage’s homeless population.
According to the description for Wednesday’s event, after a brief program, there will be a Q&A opportunity with Dunbar. Interested individuals can sign up for the re-election campaign kickoff here.