I have met the last 3 Star’s over the years. Star No. 6 died a few years ago at the ripe old age of 15. This led to a first in the series of Star’s. Star No. 7 is the first male reindeer that Albert Stewart has housed in a fenced enclosure, which includes Star's Book Exchange box on the corner of I Street and 10th Ave.
A little bit of backstory first: The reindeers, as of recent times, come from the Reindeer Farm in Palmer, courtesy of Denise Williams Hardy and family. The legacy of the Star’s started back in the 1950’s with Ivan and Ore Stewart, or Stewart’s Photo notoriety, with an all white reindeer named ‘Snowball.’
Now to get back to the current Star No. 7, the first male in the line of Stars... Albert Stewart is the current caretaker for Star. The fenced enclosure did not happen until the early 80’s. The Stewarts went out of town one weekend and Star No. 2 had disappeared.
The three individuals who kidnapped (and murdered) the earlier Star ended up getting apprehended and going to jail for some time. Shortly, and understandably, after this point, locked gates were installed to keep this from happening again. The final enclosure of the cage followed shortly after Star No. 3 passed away. Star No. 3 had an unfortunate accident when somebody tossed a plastic bag into the enclosure and was swallowed by Star, which Stewart said caused her death.
After this, a full enclosure was made with a roof and an outer smaller fence around everything.
I happen to live a block away and walk by Star everyday almost heading to work. At first, Star would come meet me at the fence from time to time. I would put up my hand against the fence so he could smell me. One day I noticed a little tiny gap in the fence and came up with the idea to bring some snacks on my next trip. I bought some celery stalks.
Well, this was the start of me being the treat guy to Star. Over the course of the week I upgraded to carrots (his favorite now). Now Star sees me coming and comes straight over to me. There are days when I don’t have any snacks with me and Star will then follow me along the fence until I walk away. I always feel badly when this happens so now I always try to have a snack or two when I walk by. Every time I go shopping for groceries at New Sagaya City Market I now grab a bag of carrots and whatever small veggie snacks I can find and keep them in my fridge for my walks by Star.
I recently found out that certain mornings I can get the outdated vegetables from City Market, since they’ll be thrown away otherwise anyway. This produce may not be suitable for humans, but it’s certainly a delicious snack for Star.
Besides this, Humpy’s is also saving Star all the vegetable peels and wilted lettuce and such instead of throwing it away. We only do this about once a week since Star is in his winter grains feeding time. If he eats too many greens this time of year it tends to not be pleasant for Albert to clean up in the enclosure. Albert has a select few individuals he trusts that he gives a key to the enclosures food trough. I happen to be one of the lucky ones since Star No. 7 and I have become good friends.
I got to know Star No. 6 somewhat, but there is something a little different about No. 7. You can tell by just watching him that he is a really intelligent reindeer. I have been trying to teach him some tricks and test his intelligence lately. I’ll hold two carrots in one hand and one in the other and stick them up to Star with my hands closed and see if he picks the one with more carrots.
It could be pure dumb luck but so far his has chosen the hand with two carrots every time. It’s kind of funny to watch because after I show him the hand he picked he does this funny little head nod and snort. He does the same thing when he sees that the daily snack is carrots as well.
The Stars are well known because Albert will take them on walks wherever he goes, including the wine store and anywhere else he feels like walking to that day. Unfortunately, because of Covid, Star only goes on walks when there is nobody around or a special event is at hand.
Hopefully soon we start getting back to normality so everybody can appreciate Star as much as I do.