Billy Stapleton's early beginnings were not ideal.
“My childhood was horrific and abusive. My dad and step-mother beat and tormented me for fun,” he reflected. “[They] did everything to hope to see me fail in life.”
At age 15, Billy's father kicked him out. He couch surfed, occasionally crashing with his sister, but said the latter tended to repeat patterns set by his father.
Now Billy is middle aged, soft spoken with a faint, disarming smile and a certain warmth about him. A lifelong Alaskan (save for a few years when his father was deployed), he's spent most of his days in Muldoon – specifically, on corner of 16th and Turpin, where he stood on his doorstep. Inches away began a field of skeletons, werewolves, and gravestones emerging from the dirt, awash in blinking lights and a cacophony of chilling sounds echoing through the crisp fall air.
Welcome to Camp Crystal, an otherwise unassuming front yard turned Halloween spectacle that has been haunting East Anchorage in all the right ways for nearly a decade.
“Right now it's only a day, but I'm trying to bring Halloween into a season; to set a presence,” he explained enthusiastically.
After time granted distance from his childhood, Billy found himself in college studying business. His class was assigned an art project one day, and some of the artistic creativity peaked back from those early years.
“As a child, I just had a knack for art and imagination, so I would just finding scraps around job sites to entertain myself, and I'd look at what's there and imagine what I could build out of it,” he reflected. “I remembered that I used to do this to escape reality as a child. And then I recaptured it. I started doing artwork and creating displays, and it just went off from there.”
He took a moment to survey the results: a front yard transformed into a ghoulish paradise. One can barely find a gap between tombstones jutting up from the ground, menacing zombies with flaring red eyes, or giant, inflatable apparitions peering down from above. And in between each display, giddy kids running circles around their families, completely enthralled.
The effort was slow going at first, Billy conceded. In 2014, he introduced a few small displays, including the project's mascot, “Fluffy,” who he describes as “Jason Voorhees's kind cousin” – a family friendly homage to the “Halloween” movie franchise.
Over the years, the trickle of attendees evolved. Camp Crystal is no longer a surprise discovery, but a must-see destination for the entire neighborhood.
That increased traffic and attention almost resulted in calamity. In 2017, vandals struck early one morning. The commotion woke Billy up, but by the time he made it outside, the damage was done and the car was speeding away. No one was ever caught. Camp Crystal was left in shambles in the span of about three minutes, he said. “They did everything but set fire to it. It was destroyed.” Billy was working 16 hour days at the time as a college student and a sprinkler-fitter. Seeing the mess left in the vandals' wake, he rented a U-Haul and decided to give up.
Then people started reaching out with donations, supplies – whatever they could. “I didn't realize that that many people were into it. But they were, like, 'We love this and want it back.'”
Billy was up for it, and had an idea. Camp Crystal had been a way for him to turn dark pages in his past into a new story. Disaster had struck, but the community showed up and said, “We've got your back.” If Camp Crystal was to be rebuilt, he decided, it would be rebuilt with the goal of paying that kindness forward.
“A passion of mine is helping homeless people. Especially homeless teens,” Billy said. He reached out to the Power Center, a youth outreach program run by Alaska Behavioral Health, a local nonprofit aimed at offering at-risk youth assistance and opportunities. “I told them my idea: let's do this as a joint venture partnership where we can raise money and bring awareness to homeless teenagers. And it's grown every year.”
Local businesses rallied. Auto Barn has been a sponsor from the beginning, even painting one of the camp's many monsters (named Igor). Muldoon Pizza has donated over 300 pounds of candy. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Bar is donating for a sixth year. And for hungry kids and parents, Yeti Dogs will be there, hotdogs ready, for visitors on Halloween Night. A dozen other contributors, as well, are helping Stapleton carry out his vision, to the delight of the neighborhood. “This people are just amazing,” Billy marveled. Over a thousand trick-or-treaters came through in 2019 (COVID shut the camp down last year). This year, thanks to all the support, he's adding a Halloween-night “Zombie Run” and says he's ready for even bigger crowds. “Right now, I've got 600 pounds of candy.”
Billy's father didn't allow him to celebrate Halloween as a kid. But, through Camp Crystal, he's rekindled his imagination and found a way to give the neighborhood he loves something back: a safe place for families to have fun, play games, and share a unique experience together – and a conduit through which he hopes to help youth navigate their way out of what he once had to endure.
“As a child, I lived in my mind. It's what kept me sane,” he concluded. But, on Halloween, kids are “able to just be something. Going out there, getting candy, and being around the community – you put all differences aside for one night. So, I try to do it for the whole month of October.”