Earlier this month, California became the first state in the U.S. to outlaw “stealthing” in civil code, meaning victims can now seek damages via civil suit. In doing so, California joins the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore in prohibiting the act. The latter now considers stealthing sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, additional fines, and/or caning. The various reform efforts have been part of an emerging stream of thought surrounding how best to view “consent” in the legal realm.
Stealthing is not a new term. While not common, it was recognizable in the gay community in reference to “the criminal transmission of HIV since at least 2014,” according to a report issued by the U.S. National Library of Medicine. More generally, stealthing applies to a very specific and odious offense, defined in the new California law as “contact between a sexual organ, from which a condom has been removed, and the intimate part of another who did not verbally consent to the condom being removed.” Put bluntly, stealthing is the nonconsensual act of removing a condom during sexual intercourse, including oral sex.
Limited information exists as to its frequency. One nationwide study that surveyed 503 women, aged 21 to 30 years old, between 2013 and 2017, found that 12 percent of respondents reported having “a partner engage in stealthing.” An Australian study published by Monash University last year revealed more disturbing results, pooling questionnaire responses from 1,189 female and 1,063 male participants, and finding that “one in three women and one in five men who have sex with men have been subjected to it.”
The National Sexual Assault Hotline has received calls about stealthing, according to an article by Michael Needleman, writing for CNN, in 2017. Needleman paraphrased Brian Pinero, vice president of victim services for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (who operate the hotline), noting that “It’s impossible to say how common stealthing might be, Pinero said. What is certain, he said, is that it is clearly a breach of consent.”
Stealthing gained notoriety in 2017, when then-Columbia law student Alexandra Brodsky published an academic paper, entitled, “Rape-Adjacent’: Imagining Legal Responses to Nonconsensual Condom Removal,” published in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.
“Nonconsensual condom removal during sexual intercourse exposes victims to physical risks of pregnancy and disease and, interviews make clear, is experienced by many as a grave violation of dignity and autonomy,” Brodsky wrote. “Apart from the fear of specific bad outcomes like pregnancy and STIs, all of the survivors experienced the condom removal as a disempowering, demeaning violation of a sexual agreement.”
The new law in California was sponsored by Democratic Assemblymember Cristina Garcia. “Sexual assaults, especially those on women of color, are perpetually swept under the rug,” Garcia wrote in a press release. “It is now clear in California law that this is a crime. This law is the first of its kind in the nation, but I urge other states to follow in California’s direction and make it clear that stealthing is not just immoral but illegal.”
Two other states, New York and Wisconsin, have entertained similar proposals, but each eventually found its way to legislation’s most unrelenting foe: the committee shelf. In New York, the proposed anti-stealthing law sought to reform the definition of consent to prohibit the act as a criminal offense; third-degree rape – carrying a penalty of up to four years in prison. “Removing a condom without the other partner’s knowledge invalidates any consent given beforehand, and should be treated as such in our courts,” the bill’s sponsor, New York Democratic Assemblyman Francisco Moya, said at the time.
In California, Garcia took Brodsky’s recommendation to limit the scope to civil litigation. Her legislation passed unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsome on October 7.
Alaska saw the highest occurrence of rape in the U.S. last year, with 154.8 rapes per 100,000 people. That’s more than twice the rate of the closest second, Arkansas, where the figure drops to 73.5, according to Statista, a Germany-based market and consumer data company. The FBI published a report in 2019 suggesting trends are getting worse, with an 11 percent increase in sexual assaults reported to law enforcement between 2017 and 2018.
“The issue of stealthing has come up in conversations about consent in the last couple years,” Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) executive director Keeley Olson told The Press on Monday. “While I am not personally aware of people coming forward to STAR to report this particular violation of consent, I suppose I’m not surprised. It is not an act of which most people are aware, few are familiar with the term, and there are no remedies for it.”
Olson said that STAR members have been involved in discussions centering around House Bill 5, introduced in February of this year and authored by Rep. Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage).
HB5 is a multi-pronged reform effort aimed at bringing “outdated laws into the 21st century,” including a requirement to process rape examination kits within six months and bolstering protection of teenagers subjected to sexually predatory acts by adults. The proposal would also amend current consent law, according to Tarr’s sponsor statement, “to affirm that consent cannot be given by a person who is incompetent or unconscious, extracted by threat or force, or by fraud or deception, or assumed on the basis of a past or present romantic relationship, including marriage. This ‘affirmative’ definition of consent is in contrast to Alaska’s current consent definition, which only provides a definition of ‘without consent.’”
Olson indicated that STAR’s Policy Committee had not reached any official stance on an anti-stealthing law, but noted, “I would say STAR would support such civil remedies, as we support all measures that uphold individual autonomy and the right to consent, and holds those who violate consent accountable for their actions.”
Tarr told The Press this week that she has been considering amending HB5 to specifically address stealthing. “Prior to now, no other state had taken on the issue and now that California has passed a law it really opens the door for the conversation here. I think it’s important to recognize it is a civil offense, not a criminal one,” Tarr said. The Anchorage state representative also including a link to a recent ABC News story about a college student who was raped, but was unaware at the outset that the offender was not her boyfriend. Known as “rape by fraud,” or “rape by deception,” the act remains a loophole in sexual assault laws across the country, including in Alaska.
Tarr said she’d heard stories like that at home, including an incident in Mountain View where a woman was raped after her husband had left a door unlocked. The attacker used the open door to gain entry into the home and committed the act. “She had no legal recourse because up until the time she realized it wasn’t her husband the law says she consented,” Tarr said. “I try [and] imagine the trauma, being victimized in your own home, the assault, it’s just so incredibly awful and sad. Her marriage didn’t survive this, her feeling of safety in her home stolen, and her body violated. Just any one of these stories is enough to take action, in my opinion.”
Tarr said that her office, in partnership with STAR, are holding an event on HB5 this week, “to re-engage with supporters and interested Alaskans on working to pass this bill in 2022. If anything, recent cases have proved again why this bill is so necessary.”
Alaska has long been plagued by continued and worsening sexual assault statistics (limited by overdue rape kit processing and unreported offenses, to name just a couple current obstacles), and codifying a prohibition against stealthing, even if limited to civil redress, could be a significant tool to employ in efforts to combat the ongoing scourge. Such an effort could also paint a clearer picture of its frequency.
Tarr’s HB5 only eclipsed its first hurdle during the most recent legislative session, passing out of the House State Affairs Committee. Progress was hampered by a third added committee of referral, meaning that next year the bill would need to pass both the House Judiciary and Finance committees before a vote of the full lower chamber. If it were to reach the Senate, the likelihood of facing additional resistance is likely. Neither Senate Health and Social Services Committee chair, Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer), or vice chair, Sen. David Wilson (R-Wasilla), responded to inquiry.
