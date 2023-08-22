Cabbage Fairies

As visitors to the Alaska State Fair make their way through the many booths, shows, and exhibitions, a must stop for most is to the Agricultural exhibits to check out the giant cabbages and pumpkins. And along with the giant cabbages, visitors might also catch a glimpse of the Cabbage Fairies.

 J. David McChesney/Frontiersman




As visitors to the Alaska State Fair make their way through the many booths, shows, and exhibitions, a must stop for most is to the Agricultural exhibits to check out the giant cabbages and pumpkins. And along with the giant cabbages, visitors might also catch a glimpse of the Cabbage Fairies.

The joyful group of women began bringing their magic to state fair as a fun way to participate in the cabbage weigh-off and has now become a tradition for the past 16 years.



Tags

Load comments