As visitors to the Alaska State Fair make their way through the many booths, shows, and exhibitions, a must stop for most is to the Agricultural exhibits to check out the giant cabbages and pumpkins. And along with the giant cabbages, visitors might also catch a glimpse of the Cabbage Fairies.
The joyful group of women began bringing their magic to state fair as a fun way to participate in the cabbage weigh-off and has now become a tradition for the past 16 years.
“We’ve had a lot of fun through the years,” says Cabbage Fairy Ginny Lawton.
The group of fairies can be seen decked in shades of green reminiscent of the beloved cabbages. And no fairy is complete without a bright green boa. Occasionally, the fairies might leave a feather or two behind, much like a leaf of cabbage may fall from the head.
During the pumpkin weigh-off, the fairies don some pumpkin flair to their fun outfits, but their big finale remains forevermore the cabbage weigh-off.
In addition to adding joy to the cabbage weigh-offs at the fair, the fairies also greet guests at the Farm Family of the Year reception, greeting visitors to the fair, and offering good health and happiness. Of course, the fairies will give smiles to everyone they meet and are more than happy to stop for anyone wishing to take a photograph with them.
The first generation of fairies is now ushering in 2 new fairies for the next generation, ensuring that their tradition will live on at the fair.
“There are six original fairies, and this is the first generation’s last year, so we have two from our next generation, and this is their first doing this.”
The Cabbage Fairies will be at the Cabbage Weigh-In on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Craig Taylor Farm Exhibits.