The incoming Bronson administration’s plan to put 1,000 homeless human beings into a temporary shelter will be unveiled on June 15, 2021, at 11 am during a Special Committee Meeting on Housing and Homelessness.
The elusive Homelessness Transition Coordinator Dr. John Morris, chosen this month by Mayor-Elect David Bronson to lead the incoming administration’s Homelessness Transition Team, will be presenting the plan.
Last year, Save Anchorage called AO’s 2020-58/66 “ill-conceived” and raised questions in a mailer sent to Anchorage residents expressing concern that the AO’s would “fail to aid our vulnerable citizens and may, in fact, cause harm.”
Save Anchorage railed against the Anchorage Assembly for wanting to use CARESAct funds for the proposed AO’s. The City of Reno ultimately utilized CARESAct funds to pay for a mass shelter which cost over 16 million dollars.
The Save Anchorage flyer from last year also claimed that utilizing CARESAct funds could “trigger an audit and force repayment.”
Bronson’s transition team has not released details about the cost of the proposed mass shelter nor how it would be paid for.