Roughly a day and a half after The Blue Alaskan documented anti-gay, sexist and ostensibly hateful social media posts made by a Facebook account bearing Pastor Cheston McCrea’s name, the self-described prophet pulled his name from consideration for the Anchorage Equal Rights Commission (AERC). The Prophet had been appointed by Anchorage Mayor David Bronson who, as we all know, isn’t a big uber fan of the LGBTQ+ community.
According to the Anchorage Daily News, a spokesman did not answer questions about the social media posts or whether the mayor had been aware of the social media posts before making the appointment.
McCrea may have been concerned about the potential for more social media posts to surface when he considered withdrawing his name from consideration, although that detail remains unconfirmed as not even the Anchorage Daily News has been able to reach the Prophet for comment and the Facebook account appears to have been deleted or temporarily deactivated.
Assembly members received a high number of emails from residents who were concerned over McCrea’s appointment to the AERC. One such letter provided to The Blue Alaskan came from a member of the LGBTQ+ community who said that there were a significant number of homophobic, misogynistic, transphobic posts shared by the Facebook account bearing Rev. Cheston McCrea’s name.
“He is an unacceptable choice for a commissioner who is expected to fight discrimination, especially discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. How can you expect a minister to take the claims of LGBTQ persons seriously or treat them fairly and with respect when he makes comments that are openly hostile, homophobic, and transphobic,” the Anchorage resident wrote.
McCrea isn’t the first, or likely the last of Mayor Bronson’s appointees to have their name attached to disturbing social media posts.
Acting director of the Anchorage Public Library system and failed school board candidate Judy Eledge has a history of making anti-gay and transphobic social media posts. Eledge even once called for the creation of a white group.
In a comment made to APRE under the Alaska Black Caucus Community Discussion live stream on Critical Race Theory, and purportedly referencing a $1.15 million federal grant the organization received, Eledge wrote:
“And the muni gave them a bunch of money. We need to demand a white group.”
When asked by an Anchorage resident what Eledge meant by “white group,” Eledge did not respond, but neither has Eledge deleted her comment.
One has to wonder what goes through the mind of MAGA Mayor David Bronson when he’s considering individuals for some of the city’s most important roles, or whether he’s even considering anything other than blind allegiance.